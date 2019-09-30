Auctions

25 exotic cars seized from Equatorial Guinea vice president auctioned for $27 million

A white Lamborghini Veneno Roadster was the top draw

Sep 30th 2019 at 8:39AM
GENEVA — A collection of 25 supercars seized from Equatorial Guinea's vice president as part of a Swiss money-laundering probe fetched nearly $27 million (£22.18 million) at an auction held by Bonhams on Sunday.

A 2014 white Lamborghini Veneno Roadster sold for 8.28 million francs (£6.80 million) including commission, about 50% more than its pre-sale estimate, in heavy three-way bidding.

"The top lot of the collection and rarest of all, one of only nine built and introduced for the 50th anniversary of Lamborghini," said James Knight, group chairman of Bonhams Motoring Department, as he opened bidding.

The buyer was anonymous, but the saleroom burst into applause as the hammer came down at the event in a 12th-century abbey in the grounds of Bonmont golf and country club in the village of Cheserex, 19 miles from Geneva.

Geneva prosecutors said in February that they had closed an inquiry into Teodoro Nguema Obiang for money laundering and misappropriation of public assets with an arrangement to sell the cars to fund social programmes in west African state.

Known as Teodorin, he is the son of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who has ruled Equatorial Guinea for 40 years. Rights groups label his administration as one the world's most corrupt.

Swiss authorities seized the cars and ordered the sequestration of a yacht in 2016.

The yacht was released in the arrangement announced in February, under which Equatorial Guinea agreed to pay Geneva authorities 1.3 million Swiss francs “notably to cover procedural costs,” the prosecutor’s office said.

A Reuters tally of official hammer prices, VAT and 15% commission, showed a total of 26.93 million francs.

A 2011 Aston Martin One-77 Coupe, which Knight described as an "absolute rocket ship", went for 1.55 million francs. "Proceeds are for charity," he said.

A black 2015 Koenigsegg One-1 fetched 4.6 million francs.

A Swiss bidder told Reuters that an agent for a collector in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, had bought several supercars.

A grey armored 1998 Rolls Royce Silver Spur in need of repair — and described by Knight as "perfect for someone who doesn't have any friends or has enemies" — went for 86,250 francs.

A 1956 Aston Martin Lagonda, owned by the late Claude Nobs, founder of the Montreux Jazz Festival, was among 50 other cars that found new owners.

The Rolling Stones, Petula Clark, Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, David Bowie and Freddie Mercury rode in the vintage vehicle, the catalogue said.

Thierry Amsallem, Nob's partner and heir, attended the sale and bought a white 2007 Bentley Azure Decapotable from Obiang's collection for 112,125 francs.

"It is like new, just 843 miles on it. We'll use it to drive around performers," Amsallem, chair of the Claude Nobs Foundation, told Reuters.

The Equatorial Guinea president’s son, who is also a vice president, has been ensnared in legal trouble elsewhere. Last year, Brazilian officials said $16 million in undeclared cash and luxury watches that were seized from a delegation he led may have been part of an effort to launder money embezzled from the country’s government. And a Paris court in 2017 convicted the son of embezzling millions of dollars in public money, although the case has been appealed.

The Geneva prosecutor’s office in February cited rules allowing prosecutors to close cases in which the person under investigation had “repaired the damage or done everything that could have been expected of him or her to make up for the wrong that was caused.”

The investigation involved authorities in the United States, the Cayman Islands, France, Monaco, Denmark, the Netherlands and the Marshall Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

A Lamborghini Veneno Roadster is pictured during an auction preview of Bonhams at the Bonmont Golf &amp; Country Club in Cheserex near Geneva A Lamborghini Veneno Roadster is pictured during an auction preview of Bonhams at the Bonmont Golf &amp; Country Club in Cheserex near Geneva People looking at a Aston Martin One-77 Coupe (2011) in front of a Ferrari LaFerrari (2015), yellow, and a Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 Coupe (2010), blue, part of some 25 luxury cars owned by Teodoro Obiang, the son of the Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo are pictured before an auction of sales house Bonhams at the Bonmont Abbey Golf & Country Club in Cheserex near Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. A collection of luxury cars from Equatorial Guinea's vice president Teodorin Obiang Nguema confiscated by the Geneva prosecutor's office after a deal ending a money-laundering inquiry, are auctioned off in Switzerland and are estimated to bring in 18.5 million Swiss francs. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP) A picture taken on September 28, 2019 at the Bonmont Abbey in Cheserex, western Switzerland shows a 2010 Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 Coupe model car (R) and a 2011 Aston Martin One-77 Coupe model car during an auction preview by sales house Bonhams of sport cars belonging to the son of the Equatorial Guinea's President. - A collection of luxury cars seized from Equatorial Guinea's vice president Teodorin Obiang Nguema will be auctioned off in Switzerland on September 29, 2019 and are estimated to bring in 18.5 million Swiss francs. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images) A picture taken on September 28, 2019 at the Bonmont Abbey in Cheserex, western Switzerland shows a 2011 Aston Martin One-77 Coupe model car (L) and a 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari model car during an auction preview by sales house Bonhams of sport cars belonging to the son of the Equatorial Guinea's President. - A collection of luxury cars seized from Equatorial Guinea's vice president Teodorin Obiang Nguema will be auctioned off in Switzerland on September 29, 2019 and are estimated to bring in 18.5 million Swiss francs. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images) Model cars are pictured during an auction preview of Bonhams at the Bonmont Golf &amp; Country Club in Cheserex near Geneva Model cars are pictured during an auction preview of Bonhams at the Bonmont Golf &amp; Country Club in Cheserex near Geneva A F McLaren P1 Coupe is pictured during an auction preview of Bonhams at the Bonmont Golf &amp; Country Club in Cheserex near Geneva
