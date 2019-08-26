New York-based Bollinger Motors once looked like it would beat automakers big and small to the electric off-roader segment. Rival Rivian stole its thunder by presenting two head-turning concept cars during the 2018 Los Angeles auto show, but Bollinger is ready for a tussle. It's fine-tuning its first prototypes, and it will present them to the public on September 26.

Bollinger posted a teaser video on its official YouTube channel to confirm it's alive and well, and to announce that early prototypes are nearly ready to venture out of its workshop and off the beaten path. That's a big step for the company, because we've previously only seen the first B1 in the flesh and the B2 rendered as computer-generated drawings. The truck depicted in the 50-second long clip is only partially assembled, but we can tell it hasn't changed much visually in its transition from a .jpg to a test mule. It still looks like a retro-inspired, cinder block-shaped Jeep Wrangler-Land Rover Defender cross packed with clever features, including a pass-through that stretches from the frunk to the trunk, six individual removable roof panels, and lots of storage compartments.

On paper, both trucks pack a mean punch. The basic powertrain is built around a 120-kilowatt-hour, lithium-ion battery pack that zaps a pair of electric motors (one over each axle) into motion. They transfer power to the wheels via portal axles, Unimog-style, that help increase ground clearance. 110-volt outlets integrated into the trunk will let users run power tools miles away from the power grid.

Bollinger offered few details about the big unveiling, but Autoblog will be present at the event. Odds are additional details will emerge in the coming weeks, and enthusiasts who can't attend the event in person will be able to stream it online. The company hasn't released an updated delivery timeframe. In 2017, it tentatively planned to begin deliveries in early 2019, but delays aren't shocking or unforgivable when a new automaker builds a new car using new technology.