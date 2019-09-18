Early in 2019, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (SCG) sent out a "state of the union" of sorts. In addition to laying out the status of the company's projects, it also painted a picture of what was in store for the future. SCG set goals to race the Baja Boot at the Baja 1000 in the stock SUV class, race the 004 GT3 and GT4S at the 2020 24 Hours of Nürburgring, and race its 007 hypercar at the 2020/2021 World Endurance Championship and Le Mans. At the time, only initial renderings had been released of the 007, but today, we get our first glimpse of the near-finalized design.

Dressed in red with white details on its nose and tail, this is the SCG 007 LMP1. James Glickenhaus posted the photos to social media with the caption, "Cry Havoc And Let Slip The Dogs Of War." He also added "3L TT V6," which reveals that the car will be powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. Interestingly, the wheels and colorway seem to be nods to Alfa Romeo, which does offer a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 in the Giulia Quadrifoglio.

We had previously believed the car to be a hybrid, but that is now unclear. In the March release, SCG said it had been developing a new powertrain with the same team that created the hybrid KERS system for the P4/5 Competizione. Official specs were not detailed, but the road versions of the race car were tipped to have an 800-horsepower engine, plus a 200-horsepower hybrid setup that is "similar to the system we use on our LMP1 car." However, SCG's Facebook has now posted reports that the car will have the TT V6 and nothing more. Additionally, in an Instagram reply, SCG said the car would have 750 horsepower "as allowed by rules."

SCG said in a different social media comment that the car will be ready for testing in July 2020. We've reached out to SCG and will update with more information as it comes.