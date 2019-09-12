Transcript: A Rumba for your lawn. Landroid by Worx Tools is a robotic lawn mower. The weather resistant mower is powered by a 20V battery. Monitor and remotely control Landroid via an Android app. A wire perimeter helps Landroid stay within the space you desire. Landroid is equipped with object avoidance sensors. Worx Tools claims that Landroid can “cut up to a quarter of an acre” per charge. Landroid is currently available for just under $1,000.

Check it out here on Amazon

