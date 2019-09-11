Volvo debuts XC40 T5 Twin Engine PHEV with fantastic fuel economy

In 2017, Volvo pledged that it would offer a plug-in version of all its models by 2019. The UK becomes the first market to hit the target with the introduction of the XC40 T5 Twin Engine Plug-in Hybrid. The segment's first PHEV luxury compact crossover harnesses a 1.5-liter three-cylinder gas engine with 178 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque, assisted by an electric motor with 80 hp and 118 lb-ft. The model sees the first application of Volvo's new seven-speed twin-clutch automatic in the carmaker's modular platforms. Volvo claims a combined output of 258 hp, making this model the most powerful in the XC40 range, besting the 2.0-liter turbo in the T5 AWD by 14 hp. The PHEV comes in front-wheel drive only, though, and needs 7.3 seconds to reach 62 miles per hour, 0.7 seconds longer than the T5 AWD.

Fuel consumption and UK tax benefits are the names of the green game here. Preliminary gas mileage on the WLTP cycle shows returns of anywhere from 112.8 mpg to 141.2 mpg on the combined cycle when fitted with 19-inch wheels, nearly tripling the best returns of the next-most frugal XC40 in the range and its D3 four-cylinder turbodiesel. In Pure driving mode and when fitted with 19-inch wheels, the 10.7-kWh battery is good for up to 28.6 miles of all-electric driving. A three-plug charging cable comes standard, refilling the battery at a standard outlet, needing from 3.5 hours to six hours. Volvo will sell a fast-charge cable for £50; plugging into a Type 2/Mode 3 outlet refills the battery in 2.5 hours through the system's 3.7-kW onboard charger.

The four additional drive modes are Hybrid, targeting overall efficiency, Power, targeting performance, Off-Road, which maximizes traction, and Individual, for custom settings. The hybrid powertrain won't be offered on the entry-level Momentum trim, but can be had on the next step up, the sporty R-Design, for £40,905 ($50,535 U.S.) on-the-road. That model comes with LED headlights, black exterior trim, leather seating, and 19-inch wheels. Standard safety kit throughout the range includes adaptive cruise control, hill start assist, lane keep assist, and oncoming lane mitigation system. The R-Design Pro adds active LED headlights and 20-inch wheels among other equipment for £42,305 ($52,264 U.S.). The luxury Inscription trim costs £41,255, going with chrome exterior trim, power tailgate, and full-leather interior for £41,255 ($50,967 U.S.). The top-tier Inscription Pro costs the same as the R-Design Pro, bundling the same advanced features.

Order books have opened, with deliveries scheduled to start in February 2020. Before then, we'll see the pure-electric XC40 later this year.