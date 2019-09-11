Transcript: A new form of slot car racing. Anki Overdrive is a battle racing toy that uses AI and your smartphone. The starter kit includes 2 robotic cars, 10 track pieces, and 4 car charging stations. Tracks are connected magnetically and can be linked into 8 styles. The battle bot cars race on the track using AI, and your smartphone allows you to execute commands to eliminate the competition. Unlock more weapons and special upgrades in the app. Anki Overdrive battle racing system is priced at $149.99 for the starter kit. Check the description to learn more.

Check it out here on Amazon

Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.