BMW’s looking to up the ante with exclusivity with its i3 and i8 electric and PHEV vehicles with the release of its new i3 Edition RoadStyle and i8 Ultimate Sophisto Editions. Revealed over the Labor Day Weekend, the new special edition i3 and i8 are limited production models featuring unique styling and special details both inside and out. Such includes bespoke “Fluid Black” paint complimented by E-Copper trim bits on the exterior and interior.

The i3 Ultimate Sophisto Editions are limited to just 900 units worldwide, featuring that Fluid Black exterior with E-Copper colored kidney grille inlays, front bumper air damper surrounds, and side skirt accenting. It’s all then finished off with Jet Black 20-inch double-spoke lightweight alloy wheels only available on these versions.

On the inside, Dalbergia Brown natural leather festoons the interior with Dark Oak matte-finished wood trim and headrests with “Edition RoadStyle” stitched into them.

Power remains unchanged with the same eDrive all-electric powertrain producing 181 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of twist in the i3, supplied by a 42.2 kWh battery offering a range of 153 miles. Sixty happens in just 6.8 seconds.

The i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition is even more exclusive, limited to just 200 units worldwide in both coupe and convertible form. But instead, it features a Sophisto Grey metallic exterior with the rear inlay finished in a high-gloss black paint. E-Copper accents on the 20-inch radial-spoke wheels in addition to the kidney grille inserts and side skirt accenting.

Power also remains unchanged with the same plug-in hybrid electric powertrain rated at 369hp and 420 lb-ft of torque in the i8, resulting in a 0-60 time of 4.4 seconds and a 69 MPGe rating.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet for either vehicle, but that’ll be released closer to the on-sale date in the coming months.