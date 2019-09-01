Happy Labor Day weekend, and happy 2020 Ram truck news day.

The changes for 2020 aren't huge, mostly limited to aesthetics, starting with a Night Edition package to the Big Horn and Laramie trims. A Black Appearance Package was offered for 2019, but this one is a little different. Those who choose the Night Edition won’t be limited to black paint only, meaning you can get all that black trim along with a contrasting exterior color. It’ll have a black grille, badging, exhaust tips, headlight/taillight bezels and wheels (20-inch for Big Horn, 22-inch for Laramie). The white Ram 1500 pictured here is equipped with the package.

A Black Appearance package is coming to the Rebel trim, too, with 18-inch wheels, a front skid plate, front spoiler, lighting bezels, badging, tow hooks and exhaust, all finished in black. You’ll also be able to option a driver assistance package on the Rebel for 2020 that includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, auto high beams and forward collision mitigation.

The 2020 Ram Heavy Duty adds a couple nice tech features. Lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, enhanced connected services and dual auxiliary camera support are all added as options for the new model year. Additionally, there are two new paint options: Olive Green and Hydro Blue. The Power Wagon doesn’t change much, but there will be a new black wheel option for 2020.

One final note of change for 2020 is the addition of “eTorque” badging on the hood of so-equipped Ram 1500 trucks. Previously, Ram made 1500 eTorque models indistinguishable from their non-electrified brethren.