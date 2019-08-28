Audi is adding more standard equipment to some 2020 model-year cars, while also adding to the prices. The A6, A7, A8 and Q8 are all getting similar upgrades, and we’ll detail what’s new for those 2020 Audis here. One thing all these Audi models already have in common is their freshness to the market. They were all introduced as newly designed cars for the 2019 model year, so they’re all entering their second year of production in their respective generations.

2020 Audi A6

Features that previously extra but are now standard on the Premium trim include lane departure warning, high-beam assist, heated/auto-dimming/power-folding side mirrors and a motion-sensor anti-theft system. The base price rises $800, up to $55,895. Go for the Premium Plus, and you get Audi's Virtual Cockpit and a heated steering wheel — this trim costs $800 more than 2019. Pop up to the Prestige trim, and you get standard heated rear seats plus more driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, active lane departure, intersection assist. The Prestige trim price also rises by $2,600 from 2019 to 2020, for a final price of $70,695.

2020 Audi A7

The A7 follows the A6’s lead with additional standard equipment on the base model (Premium), but the base price rises by $1,000 to $69,995 this year. The mid-level Premium Plus is $1,200 more than last year and adds the Virtual Cockpit and heated steering wheel. Going up to the richer-in-equipment Prestige trim jacks the price up $3,400 more than 2019, ringing in at $80,695.

2020 Audi A8

There’s only one trim available now. It's called the A8, but in fact, it's attached to the body style that previously carried the name A8L. It gets more standard tech equipment, including lane departure warning, the anti-theft motion sensor, and Audi’s Virtual Cockpit. The price increases by $1,400 up to $86,195. (The S8 is also coming).

2020 Audi Q8

Last on our list of cars here is the Q8 crossover “coupe.” These changes come with the smallest of price increases. The standard Premium trim goes up $800 and adds the same tech and driver assistance equipment as the A6 and A7 did. The mid-level Premium Plus goes up $800, but no extra equipment is listed. Then the most expensive Prestige goes up by $1,150, to $78,695. Audi says there are two new appearance packages (S line and S line plus) you can add to the Premium Plus and Prestige trims