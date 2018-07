2019 Audi A8 starts at $84,795 with a turbocharged V6

It has been a full year since we first saw the 2019 Audi A8 flagship luxury sedan , and more than half a year since we drove it . Now we finally know how much it costs and when we can get it here. It goes on sale this fall, and the base price with destination charges is $84,795.That puts it at just $150 more than the base rear-drive BMW 7 Series, and about $3,000 less than the all-wheel-drive version. It's also about $6,000 less than a base rear-drive Mercedes S-Class . While that makes the Audi A8L a good value in the German luxury car scene, competitors from other countries undercut it. The Lexus LS starts at under $80,000 and every version of the Cadillac CT6 starts at less than the Audi with the exception of the CT6 Platinum, which starts at $85,290.The Audi A8 's base price nets just one available body style, the long-wheelbase model, fitted with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 making 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It's coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive. And for the time being, this is the only engine available in the A8 . For those that simply can't deal with six cylinders, a V8 version is coming in summer 2019.As with European Audi A8Ls, the American version will be available with a number of high-tech optional features. Among them is a suspension that can raise and lower each wheel preemptively in order to better handle bumps and aid in handling. Four-wheel steering and an adaptive cruise control that can handle acceleration, braking and steering at low speeds are also available. Audi specifically says that the adaptive cruise is a hands-on system. It is not to be confused with the Level 3 semi-autonomous technology the company previewed for the car. According to a representative, the company is not yet ready to offer it in the U.S. based on a variety of factors including legal ones. Of course all of these features, and certainly the aforementioned V8, will cost more than the nearly $85,000 base price.