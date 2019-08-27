We saw the redesigned Hyundai Tucson under a load of camouflage only a week ago. Now, our spy photographers have caught the compact crossover out testing again, this time with less obscuring camo over the grille. It appears the front fascia will get a number of changes that distinguish the Tucson from the Nexo, Santa Fe and Palisade, which is in keeping with Hyundai's similar-but-different styling philosophy. The upper grille looks to be not as tall as on the current Tucson, but slightly wider and more of a single piece as it spreads into the headlights, similar to the Santa Fe. The lower intake gets a gracefully curved upper portion that spans the width of the front fascia. A new hood shutline flows over narrower headlights and there are secondary, decorative lighting elements.

Otherwise it's still hard to tell what might be different. Based on the way the camo curves along the side, the sheetmetal takes sharper steps down from the hood to the wheel arches. The sharp crease of a rising shoulder line and a deep rocker could remain. In back, based on a peek through the camo, the taillights look like they've taken on a different shape, perhaps oriented vertically instead of horizontally.

Based on the state of camo and today's date, we wouldn't be surprised if the refreshed Tucson debuts as a 2021 model. The compact ute will want to up its game, especially considering how far its own brand siblings have come. We suspect new powertrains will be in the offing, bringing a greater range of transmission choice, too, beyond the 2.4-liter four-cylinder and six-speed automatic that serve as the only present option.