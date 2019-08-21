The Hyundai Tucson may have just received its mid-cycle refresh for the 2019 model year, but it’s still playing catch-up to the rest of the Hyundai crossover lineup. With models like the new Palisade, redesigned Santa Fe and spunky Kona, the Tucson ends up looking rather bland comparatively. That’s likely to change in a couple years, and we just got the first glimpse of Hyundai’s next-gen compact crossover out doing some hot weather testing.

These spy photos mark the first time we’ve seen the new crossover, and predictably, it’s completely covered in heavy camouflage. The most distinctive styling element visible to us now is the grille. There’s no telling what it’ll actually look like in production form, but we can safely guess that it’s going to be large and proud if this maw is anything to go by. The fenders are squared off, hinting at a more rugged style. Hyundai has gone all class and urban with the Tucson’s look up to this point, but could they be taking a page out of the new RAV4’s style guide? We can’t be sure either way, but consumers sure seem to be responding well to any lifestyle faux off-roader that comes out.

We know it’ll be able to tow stuff. That’s a healthy trailer tacked onto the hitch there, enough to cause the rear suspension to dip slightly. Hyundai/Kia has gotten in a habit of tenting up the rear end of crossovers, so we won’t know what’s going on there until some of the cladding comes off. Look out for new powertrains when the Tucson is revealed, as well. Hyundai only offers the old 2.4-liter four-cylinder with a six-speed automatic transmission in the car for 2019. CVTs are going into many of the company’s cheaper cars, so we’ll be interested to see if Hyundai tried to implement one in this new crossover, too.

Watch out for this Tucson to drop in the next couple years, with the 2021 model year being a possibility. Until then, the slightly larger new Santa Fe is a great option from Hyundai, and it’s hardly any more expensive than the still alright but aging Tucson.