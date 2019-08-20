2020 Lincoln Navigator cut to three trims, starts at $77,120

Lincoln has reworked the Navigator lineup for 2020, a brand spokesperson telling Cars Direct it wants to make ordering the luxury SUV "even more effortless for clients." That means shedding one of the four current trims, the Select, and rearranging pricing for the three remaining variants. The entry-level Navigator Standard starts at $75,825 before the $1,295 destination charge, the total coming to $77,120. The figure represents a $2,620 increase over the 2019 model year, but as we reported earlier, Lincoln added a number of new features for 2020. Convenience items such as power running boards, heated and cooled front seats, wireless phone charging, and Lincoln's Phone as Key system are standard throughout the range. Every 2020 Navigator will also get the driver safety suite CoPilot360. That technology isn't available on the 2019 Navigator Standard, and requires the $2,640 Technology Package on the Select trim, which is already $4,000 more expensive than the base trim.

With the Select gone, the next trim up is Reserve. Lincoln says 90 percent of customers choose the Reserve or Black Label trims, and any buyers planning on the former will think 2020 a good year. The Reserve could only be had as a 4x4 in 2019, but adds a 4x2 powertrain for 2020 and lowers its price. It will start at $82,660 in two-wheel-drive guise, making it $3,830 less than the 2019 model with all-wheel drive. The Reserve 4x4 will cost $85,330, for a discount of $1,170 compared to 2019. The 2020 Navigator Reserve will also add the option of a Monochrome Package, which eliminates chrome on trim like the grille and side vents, making them body color instead. It also paints the mirror caps in the body color and swaps out for 22-inch, 12-spoke black painted wheels. We don't know pricing on that yet, but the package will only be available in Pristine White, Ceramic Pearl (gray), or Infinite Black.

The extended Reserve L in 4x2 form starts at $85,860. Cars Direct didn't break out a price for the Reserve L 4x4, but assuming the $3,200 price difference between the 4x2 models holds, the price would be $88,530. That's the same $1,170 discount as on the non-L Reserve trims.

The top-shelf Black Label sticks to a 4x4-only formula, and goes up by just $375 for both regular and L versions. The regular 2020 Black Label trim will cost $98,065, the Black Label L will cost $101,265.