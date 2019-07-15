If you've ever seen a new Lincoln Navigator, you know that there was no restraint when the designers started adding chrome. But it seems Lincoln realizes not everyone wants to drive a rolling mirror ball, so it's adding a Monochromatic Package to the 2020 Lincoln Navigator. The package is pretty simple, it coats items such as the grille, side vents and other trim in the body color, rather than shiny metal. It's only available in three colors — white, gray and black — and only on the Reserve trim level.

Lincoln has made some other updates to the Navigator that benefits every trim level. Power running boards, heated and cooled front seats, wireless phone charging, and the latest version of the CoPilot360 suite of safety features are all standard. The latter includes blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking and automatic high-beam headlights. Also included as standard is Lincoln's Phone as Key system, which allows your phone, well, to work as your key. You can also control things remotely, and even enable other people's phones to work as a key on a regular basis or just during specific times, in case you need to lend access.

The 2020 Navigator will arrive at dealers this November. Pricing has not been announced yet, but it should be available shortly before the on-sale date.