Koenigsegg already makes a line of stunning hypercars, but the brand's machinery might be even better looking in the future. That's because the Swedish car company just hired Alexander "Sasha" Selipanov to be the company's newest Head of Design. You may not know the name, but you definitely know one of his projects: the Bugatti Chiron.
The Chiron took shape while Selipanov was Bugatti's Head of Exterior Design, as did the similar looking Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo for the Gran Turismo video game series. He later went to Genesis where he led the team that created the scintillating Genesis Essentia sports car concept and the nifty Genesis Mint compact concept car. Both of these cars were among our favorites from the last two New York Auto Shows.
Before these design highlights, Selipanov studied at Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, Calif., and then worked in design at Volkswagen starting in 2005. He also had a stint at Lamborghini in 2010. He will start his job at Koenigsegg this October.