2018 New York Auto Show Editors' Picks

Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore: Lincoln looks to have a winner with the Aviator in the ultra-critical midsize SUV segment. Using the Aviator name is a brilliant move. This vehicle is another sign that Lincoln is finding itself and building new momentum.

Senior Editor Alex Kierstein: A proper rear-drive platform and interesting powertrains cap off some fantastic styling. It's not easy to make a three-row work, proportionally, and this offers real American luxury style with a hint of Range Rover sophistication. If Lincoln doesn't tone it down, it'll be a real treat.

Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski: There are lots of really cool cars in New York this year, but the one that stands out is the Aviator. It's not really directed at driving enthusiasts, but Lincoln has hit a nerve with its current interpretation of American luxury, as typified by the most recent Navigator, and the Aviator follows that trend perfectly. A twin-turbo EcoBoost, a rear-drive platform with tech borrowed from the Mustang, and beautiful styling make this an ideal family mobile for upper middle-class Americans.

Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale: The Aviator looks like exactly what Lincoln needs, and it looks good, too. It has the clean elegant styling of the Navigator, but it's smaller and leaner, so much that it arguably looks better than the hulking Navigator. It also appears to have some Mustang-derived suspension elements, which could indicate this will be something of a performer. And of course, it has a luscious Navigator-inspired interior. Lincoln's got a winner with this.