Remember we told you how an original James Bond-spec Aston Martin DB5, used as a promotional vehicle for the 1965 Bond film “Thunderball,” was headed to auction? The one equipped with gadgets including a bulletproof rear glass shield, smoke screen and so forth? Well, the car just sold at RM Sotheby’s “Evening with Aston Martin” sale at Monterey for a final, record-shattering price of $6.385 million. That’s after receiving an initial estimate of $4 million to $6 million.

Also at Monterey, a DB5 Shooting Brake from the same model year, though not equipped with James Bond gadgetry, auctioned for a cool $1.765 million. It was one of just 12 ever built, and among only four built with a left-hand drive. It was expected to fetch $1 million to $1.4 million, so it was a good week for Aston, old chap. The Bond car was one of two 1965 DB5s commissioned by Eon Productions, the British film company, and used as promotions for “Thunderball.” Neither were used on screen, but they received all the gadgets from the film, installed by Aston Martin and built to actually be used and be reliable. In addition to the gadgets mentioned above, there are bumper overriders, front guns (!) and an oil slick dispenser, plus toggle switches, weapon drawer and tracking screen.