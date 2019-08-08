A row of parked million-dollar supercars sustained $600,00 in damage when a young driver outdid his driving skills in the wealthy neighborhood of Chelsea in London this week. London newspapers including The Telegraph report that the young driver, piloting an Audi Q7, reportedly was chasing a Porsche driver who “bashed into” his car.

When they turned down Moore Street at high speed, the driver of the Q7 lost control and smashed into a total of 11 cars. The street-parked cars included a Porsche Cayenne, a Bentley Bentayga, and a McLaren MP4-12C. The cars in total were valued at $1.2 million prior to the damage. Closed-caption front-door security cameras from multiple properties caught the spectacular crash on video.

The lead Porsche can be seen and heard accelerating hard and speeding through the quiet neighborhood at night after slowing down for a set of dips at the intersecting road. The pursuing Audi Q7 visibly didn’t slow down to compensate for the road dips. The Q7 appears to bottom out and vigorously rebound, causing the loss of control.

Witnesses and residents described the driver as a “boy racer” as he emerged from the wrecked Audi Q7, dazed and confused and profusely bleeding from the head.

“I really thought there had been some sort of explosion, like a helicopter coming down,” Summer Haider, a resident of Moore Street, told The Telegraph. “The driver got out. There was blood coming from his head.”

Haider said all three of the aforementioned damaged cars, a McLaren, Porsche and Bentley, were hers.

The driver was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests were made, and the investigation is ongoing.