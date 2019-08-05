What colors are available on the C8 Corvette? By today's standards, actually quite a lot. There are 12 exterior paint choices available, and while many are varying shades of grayscale, there are refreshingly multiple blue and red choices, plus a vibrant yellow and orange. We'd sure like to see a green one, but perhaps that's something to be saved for 2021.
Here they are for your viewing pleasure.
And here they are for your reading pleasure ...
- Long Beach Red Metallic Tintcoat
- Torch Red
- Sebring Orange Tintcoat
- Accelerate Yellow
- Black
- Shadow Gray Metallic
- Zeus Bronze Metallic
- Blade Silver Metallic
- Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic
- Arctic White
- Rapid Blue
- Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic
Now, what interior colors are available on the 2020 Chevy Corvette? There are six in total, but there are a few variations to be aware of. The Natural color is available in a two-tone version mixed with black, while the "Natural Dipped" is pretty much dark tan everywhere. You can also get different stitching in the Jet Black interior, which we did not include below. Sorry.
And for your reading pleasure, the interior color choices are ...
- Jet Black
- Jet Black with Yellow Stitching
- Jet Black with Red Stitching
- Sky Cool Gray
- Adrenaline Red (spelled correctly here, rather than incorrectly as in the video)
- Morello Red
- Natural
- Natural Dipped
- Two Tone Blue
There are also custom interior combinations that allow you to add gay or red seats to the Jet Black interior, or black seats to the Sky Cool or Adrenaline Red interiors.
