What colors are available on the C8 Corvette? By today's standards, actually quite a lot. There are 12 exterior paint choices available, and while many are varying shades of grayscale, there are refreshingly multiple blue and red choices, plus a vibrant yellow and orange. We'd sure like to see a green one, but perhaps that's something to be saved for 2021. Here they are for your viewing pleasure.

And here they are for your reading pleasure ... Long Beach Red Metallic Tintcoat

Torch Red

Sebring Orange Tintcoat

Accelerate Yellow

Black

Shadow Gray Metallic

Zeus Bronze Metallic

Blade Silver Metallic

Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic

Arctic White

Rapid Blue

Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic Now, what interior colors are available on the 2020 Chevy Corvette? There are six in total, but there are a few variations to be aware of. The Natural color is available in a two-tone version mixed with black, while the "Natural Dipped" is pretty much dark tan everywhere. You can also get different stitching in the Jet Black interior, which we did not include below. Sorry.