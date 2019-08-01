Since we have the order guide for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Coupe, we know what equipment comes standard on each of its three trim levels. So, let's take a little trim walk, shall we?

The base Corvette 1LT, which will start at less than $60,000 according to GM's Mark Reuss, will come standard with staggered wheels (19-inch front, 20 rear), all-season tires, a mechanical limited-slip differential, LED headlights, a body-colored removable roof panel, rear parking sensors, a regular rearview parking camera, proximity entry and push-button start, remote ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power seats (the GT1 versions, which are one of three), leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped power-adjustable steering wheel, OnStar with emergency communications and 4G LTE Wi-Fi, a Teen Driver Mode (cause it's totally a good idea to let your teen drive your mid-engined sports car), 12-inch all-digital instrument panel, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, satellite and HD radio, and a 10-speaker Bose Premium audio system. Integrated navigation and an on-board performance data and video recorder are optional.

Those 1LT options are included on the 2020 Corvette 2LT, which further adds GM's rear camera mirror, a front parking camera, power-folding mirrors (driver's side auto-dimming), blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning, a head-up display, heated and ventilated "GT1" seats with power-adjustable bolsters and lumbar, a heated steering wheel, driver memory settings, cargo nets, a security system, wireless smartphone charging, and a 14-speaker Bose audio upgrade.

The Corvette 3LT really just makes the interior fancier with leather and "sueded microfiber" covering most interior surfaces. The 2LT's optional "GT2" upgraded seats are standard on the 3LT and are covered in upgraded leather.

Options on every trim include various exterior trim choices, two-tone interiors, contrast seat belt colors, different wheels, transparent or carbon fiber roof panels (you can also get both), different engine covers, Competition sport seats, and a sueded microfiber-wrapped steering wheel (the 2LT and 3LT can have it wrapping other interior surfaces).

Also available on all is the Z51 Performance package that adds magnetically controlled suspension, performance traction management, a performance exhaust that increases engine output by 5 horsepower, an electronic limited-slip differential, a rear spoiler, front splitter, high-performance tires and a heavy-duty cooling system. You can also get the "color combination override," which lets you customize a C8 to your tacky heart's content.

If you're interested in knowing what colors are available, we recommend checking out the C8 Corvette configurator.