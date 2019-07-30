The Lexus LX is enormous, square, old, and expensive. It is also very luxurious, and now it has a sporty version, with Lexus announcing the Sport Package for the 2020 LX 570. But you can only get it on the three-row trim, the least jazzy of the bunch. The styling makeover adopts a sport grille, which means an ornate mesh instead of slats in the spindle opening, and a new lower portion that appends parallelogram intakes at the corners. Not only do the vents appear to be non-functional, they look like aftermarket afterthoughts. The sides get body-colored mirrors with chrome accents, while in there's a tweaked lower rear valance. Inside, leather-trimmed seats come in either Black, Cabernet, or exclusive Moonlight White, under a black headliner.

If our numbers are correct, Lexus has bumped 2020 LX prices up by $150 across the admittedly small board. The base, two-row model will start at $86,380. Assuming the destination charge holds steady at $1,295, that makes for a total of $87,675. The three-row will need $92,675. Lexus Safety System+ comes standard, with assistance features such as Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert, Intelligent High-Beam headlamps, and adaptive cruise control.

When the range goes on sale in September, the LX 570 with the Sport Package will cost $100,595. That seems like a weighty chunk for minor ornaments; however, the Sport Package automatically adds the Luxury Package, which adds features like heated and ventilated seats, four-zone climate control, LX projector door lamps, and a la carte options like the 19-speaker Mark Levinson audio and the 21-inch wheels. Optioning a 2019 model with to the same spec comes to $97,935, so the Sport Package comes to $2,310 after subtracting the $150 price increase.

That also seems like a lot, considering the Luxury Package already provides the option of Cabernet seats. But the LX is a special kind of beast. Any truck that can run with a multi-terrain system mode called Mogul instead of Snow doesn't have to live by the same rules as other terrestrial rigs. That's what you can do when you're a dinosaur that "packs in a lot of charm."