Jaguar prices 2020 F-Pace range, starting at $46,225

The 2020 Jaguar F-Pace lineup includes two new limited-edition models, and every model comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay standard. The crossover has finally acquired its most crucial numbers, the MSRPs. Starting price for the entry-level F-Pace 25T, powered by the lesser 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder Ingenium engine begins at $45,200. Add the unchanged $1,025 destination charge and the total comes to $46,225, which is $400 more than the 2019 model. The Premium, Prestige, and R-Sport trims go up by the same amount for both the 25T and the 30T models — the 30T powered by the 296-hp version of the 2.0-liter Ingenium turbo four. Premium increases by $550, Prestige by $350, and R-Sport by $300. That makes the least-dear 25T Premium a $48,825 affair.

The 30T Portfolio model costs $64,625 for 2020, a $300 bump over 2019. The S raises the stakes by the same amount, to $63,125. The flagship F-Pace SVR with its 5.0-liter supercharged V8 and 550 hp tacks on the largest price jump of $620, for a total of $81,625.

The limited edition trims are the previously announced 300 Sport and Checkered Flag. In the U.S., the 300 Sport comes exclusively with the 296-hp 2.0-liter Ingenium four-cylinder, and exterior revisions like dark satin gray trim on the grille and window surrounds, side vents, mirror caps, rear fascia and door finishers. Inside, yellow contrast stitching on the instrument panel and seats marks the beast, plus embossed logos on the front headrests. The full-fat Touch Pro navigation with Connect Pro comes standard. The crossover sits on 22-inch gray wheels and wears plenty of 300 Sport badges throughout. Three colors are available: Yulong White, Indus Silver and Santorini Black. It takes $63,025 to start the bidding.

The Checkered Flag Special Edition is based on the R-Sport and adds plenty of gloss black, including 20-inch gloss black wheels. Color choices here are Yulong White, Eiger Grey and Santorini Black. The 247-hp four-cylinder get the nod, along with 18-way adjustable front seats, the Touch Pro navigation without Connect Pro but with the Meridian audio. It costs $59,4258