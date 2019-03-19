Jaguar F-Pace gets 300 Sport and Checkered Flag special editions

Jaguar has applied the 300 Sport treatment to the F-Pace, as it did with the XE and XF sedans last year, and there's a Checkered Flag treatment for the F-Pace, too. In other markets, the 300 Sport comes with the choice of the 2.0-liter Ingenium four-cylinder gas motor or the 3.0-liter V6 diesel, but we don't get the 3.0-liter diesel in the United States. Exterior tweaks start with dark satin gray trim on the grille and window surrounds, side vents, mirror caps, rear fascia and door finishers. The package wears 22-inch gray wheels and plenty of 300 Sport badges. Three colors are available: Yulong White, Indus Silver and Santorini Black.
Inside, yellow contrast stitching on the instrument panel and seats marks the beast, plus embossed logos on the front headrests. The steering wheel, carpet, and sills also get 300 Sport badging. The full-fat Touch Pro navigation with Connect Pro comes standard. Overseas buyers can upgrade with a sliding panoramic roof, but all U.S. F-Pace models come with that. We don't have domestic pricing yet, but UK figures equate to saving almost 50 percent compared to speccing options separately on the gas model, and a savings of about 90 percent on the diesel version.
The Checkered Flag Special Edition starts with the R-Sport and adds plenty of gloss black, including 20-inch gloss black wheels. Color choices here are Yulong White, Eiger Grey and Santorini Black. Only the 2.0-liter four-cylinder units get the nod, either the 247-horsepower gas engine or — in other markets — the 237-hp diesel we don't get. Our diesel is a 2.0-liter, 180-hp unit.
Spec is a bit reduced compared to the 300 Sport, with 10-way electric front seats instead of 14-way, and the Touch Pro navigation without Connect Pro thrown in standard. A UK buyer would save about 40 percent compared to ordering a la carte.
