2020 Chevy Corvette: Engineering Explained does the math on acceleration

A phrase frequently uttered when talking to engineers about what they think their latest creation can do is, "We've done the math." If you want a taste of what kind of math they're talking about, check out this Engineering Explained video of a whiteboard covered in figures that postulate the potential 0-60 acceleration of the mid-engined 2020 Chevrolet Corvette. If you don't want a taste of the math but want Jason to explain the crucial whats and whys as he summarizes the sticky bits, then check out this video. It's not only fascinating, it arrives at a very compelling figure: 2.76 seconds. That's the potential maximum acceleration of the C8 Corvette with the Z51 package.

Don't worry, we haven't spoiled the video for you. One, it's the journey that matters here, not the destination. Two, there are two more numbers that arise from all the figuring, and they're more impressive than 2.76 seconds.

The short story is that Jason wants to show how the potential acceleration of the entry-level mid-engined Corvette with the Z51 package can shade the ultimate expression of the front-engined C7 Corvette, the ZR1. The prime mover in moving the stopwatch is Chevy having moved the engine behind the passenger cell, but the new dual-clutch transmission with shifts under 100 milliseconds, aggressive gearing, and the Michelin PS4S tires play roles, too. After that, there's more speculation about how quickly the C8 might go, and how well it might decelerate.

For any students who want to go further, there's another number-heavy Engineering Explained video on how to launch a rear-wheel-drive car that dissects center-of-gravity and frictional coefficients. Enjoy. And make sure you pay attention to the shapes of the tires.