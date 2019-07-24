In June, The Supercar Blog heard that Bugatti had a special edition planned for reveal during Monterey Car Week. At the time there were zero details on what we might be in for; the only iota of news was that part of the production run had already been sold. TSB just picked up on this Instagram post from June 4 by Girardo & Co, a classic-car sales company, that could point to the answer:

This is a touch self-serving on Girardo's part, seeing that the company is selling a Bugatti EB 110 SS — and has been since at least March of this year, when we wrote about it. However, that doesn't mean the suggestion isn't true. For those who don't know, Italian businessman Roman Artioli bought the Bugatti brand in 1987. The only product to leave the company's Campogalliano factory was the EB 110 in the early 1990s, an alien-looking coupe powered by a quad-turbocharged, 3.5-liter V12 putting out 553 horsepower and 456 pound-feet of torque. The even rarer EB 110 SS juiced proceedings up to 603 hp and 479 lb-ft. On a side note, if Girardo & Co really does have the last one built, it would be an improved version engineered by German firm Dauer, one of only five made.

Circumstantial evidence lends credence to Bugatti interest in the EB 110. Road & Track writes that Artioli visited the carmaker's Molsheim headquarters this year, marking the first visit by the Italian to his former charge. Then, last week, Bugatti released a paean to the EB 110 and Artioli, applauding the coupe as "The first modern super sports car," and praising the man with, "Because of his initiative and thanks to his efforts, Bugatti has been revived in the modern age."

Bugatti has verified something new for Monterey. Whether or not it pays respects to the EB 110 SS, it has apparently already been shown to prospective clients. A supposed run of just 10 examples is planned, some of them sold, each retailing for 8 million euros, or about $9 million. The wraps will come off at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, on Aug. 16. Until then, the Bugatti Instagram account is posting breadcrumbs with video highlights from the brand's history, with 1909, 1911, 1924 and 1926 accounted for so far.