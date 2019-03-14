The last 1995 Bugatti EB110 SS is for sale

Throughout 2019, Bugatti is celebrating its 110th birthday by releasing several special cars such as the Chiron Sport 110 Ans Bugatti and the Atlantic-inspired Bugatti La Voiture Noire. In a similar fashion in 1991, Bugatti celebrated 100 years of Ettore Bugatti with the release a car that still impresses today: the EB110 GT. Bugatti went on to one-up itself with the release of the car seen here, the high-performance EB110 SS. Nearly 25 years later, the last production example is up for sale.
The numbers for the 1995 supercar are pretty bonkers. Where the GT made about 550-560 bhp, the SS was cranked up to more than 600 bhp. The SS used the same 3.5-liter V12 with 12 individual throttle bodies and four turbochargers as the GT, but featured larger injectors, an updated exhaust with fewer catalytic converters, and a better-tuned ECU.
Supercars were still in analog mode at this point, so the EB110 had a six-speed manual gearbox and put power down to the ground through Bugatti's four-wheel drive system. According to the firm selling the car, Girardo & Company, it could do zero to 62 mph in 3.26 seconds and had a top speed in excess of 200 mph.
Part of the performance upgrade from the GT to the SS was done through weight savings, as well. Although Bugatti had been weight-conscious from the start by building the EB110 with a carbon fiber monocoque, it was reportedly able to cut approximately 350 pounds of weight off the GT. This came from making the hood, the engine cover, and the undertray carbon fiber and replacing the side windows with an air inlet cover for the engine. Furthermore, the SS had specialized BBS magnesium wheels, a new fixed rear wing, brake cooling vents behind the front wheels, a more aero-focused front bumper.
Bugatti reportedly only made 84 EB110 GTs, and the SS was more than twice as rare, with approximately only 30 examples built. This car, chassis. No. 39040 ,was finished in September 1995 and is said to be the last production EB110 SS ever made. With a Grigio Chiaro paint job, it's likely one of the most coveted Bugattis on the planet.
The numbers for the 1995 supercar are pretty bonkers. Where the GT made about 550-560 bhp, the SS was cranked up to more than 600 bhp. The SS used the same 3.5-liter V12 with 12 individual throttle bodies and four turbochargers as the GT, but featured larger injectors, an updated exhaust with fewer catalytic converters, and a better-tuned ECU.
Supercars were still in analog mode at this point, so the EB110 had a six-speed manual gearbox and put power down to the ground through Bugatti's four-wheel drive system. According to the firm selling the car, Girardo & Company, it could do zero to 62 mph in 3.26 seconds and had a top speed in excess of 200 mph.
Part of the performance upgrade from the GT to the SS was done through weight savings, as well. Although Bugatti had been weight-conscious from the start by building the EB110 with a carbon fiber monocoque, it was reportedly able to cut approximately 350 pounds of weight off the GT. This came from making the hood, the engine cover, and the undertray carbon fiber and replacing the side windows with an air inlet cover for the engine. Furthermore, the SS had specialized BBS magnesium wheels, a new fixed rear wing, brake cooling vents behind the front wheels, a more aero-focused front bumper.
Bugatti reportedly only made 84 EB110 GTs, and the SS was more than twice as rare, with approximately only 30 examples built. This car, chassis. No. 39040 ,was finished in September 1995 and is said to be the last production EB110 SS ever made. With a Grigio Chiaro paint job, it's likely one of the most coveted Bugattis on the planet.