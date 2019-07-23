Not too long ago, we thought we got a glimpse at the next-generation Cadillac Escalade's interior. But as we have learned from the spy photographer who took it, those are actually for a different full-size GM SUV, probably the GMC Yukon. How can we know this? Well, that same photographer caught this SUV, and it has a fancier interior and a key Cadillac interior piece that proves this is actually the Cadillac interior.

The big difference with this interior is the instrument cluster and infotainment system. The previous SUV we saw had a pretty conventional interior with plenty of buttons, a screen at the top of the center stack, and an instrument cluster under a plastic hood. On this presumed Cadillac SUV, it has one large monolith containing screens for instruments and infotainment. It's very much like what you'll find in Mercedes-Benz models. Unlike in Mercedes cars, this bank of screens appears to have some curve to it, orienting everything toward the driver. Besides the fancy screens that point to Cadillac, the shifter also clinches this as the Cadillac interior. It's the same monostable lever found in the latest Cadillacs such as the XT6 and CT5.

Much of the rest of the interior has been pretty well covered. But we can tell that Cadillac is using some nice wood trim that appears to stretch across the dashboard. The dash itself also looks as though it will be rather low and minimalist.

Like past Escalades, this will probably share most of its mechanicals with the Tahoe/Suburban, meaning it too will be making the long overdue switch to independent rear suspension. It will also likely continue to offer the 6.2-liter V8 and 10-speed automatic transmission as the only powertrain choice. We should see the new SUVs in the next couple of years.