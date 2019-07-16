Last fall, we were introduced to the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro, an even more hardcore version of the Mercedes-AMG GT R. Now we know how much it costs: $200,645 including destination charge. That's about $40,000 more than the regular GT R.

So what does an extra $40,000 get you? Well, it doesn't get you any more power or torque, which remain at 577 horses and 516 pound-feet. But it does get some track goodies such as an adjustable coilover suspension, carbon ceramic brakes and extensive use of carbon fiber for the roof, trim, and aerodynamic parts. These changes allowed the GT R Pro to lap the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 7 minutes and 4.6 seconds, which Mercedes finally revealed was about 6 seconds faster than the regular GT R Pro. The price also gets you exclusivity, as only 750 will be built. They'll be at dealers later this year.

While the GT R Pro's price is the big news about the Mercedes-AMG GT, the rest of the GT coupe and convertible lineup is getting a number of updates for 2020. They all get a standard 12.3-inch display for instruments and a 10.25-inch screen for infotainment. They also get revised side skirts and rear diffusers, and the GT C gets new exhaust tips. A front camera has also been added for easier low-speed maneuvering.