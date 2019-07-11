The C8 Corvette is going to be properly revealed one week from today (and a farewell tour for the C7 has begun), but that will be a private event for only those people whom GM decides to let in. The masses will be able to see it about a week after that. Chevrolet is bringing the C8 to Kerbeck Chevrolet in Atlantic City on Saturday, July 27, but the big showing will be at the Concours d’Elegance of America in Plymouth, Mich., that same weekend. Chevrolet will be hosting a design seminar that Saturday with the C8, and the car will be on display in the show the day after, says a report from Car and Driver.

That Sunday, July 28, will definitely be your best chance to see the car up close and personal, way before the majority of the world gets to. The design seminar on the 27th will be hosted by GM design chief Michael Simcoe, and he’s expected to discuss the design objectives and challenges the team faced when developing the new C8. He’ll be joined by other GM executives and designers at the $65/plate seminar. Admission to the show itself on Sunday is $35 in advance or $45 at the door, so you’ll save a few bucks by waiting to see it on the official Concours day.

Of course, brand-new cars aren’t typically the main attraction at a Concours show, and there will be an abundance of classics to check out, as well. Everything from extravagant Duesenbergs to the baddest of classic muscle cars will be on hand at the Concours this year. It’s always a well-attended event in Michigan, and GM bringing one of its most anticipated cars ever to the show will only balloon demand more.

We’ll have plenty of Corvette reveal coverage for you soon, but make sure you plan a trip to The Inn at St. John’s in Plymouth (or Atlantic City) if you want to see the new Corvette in person.