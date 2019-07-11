UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The long-awaited, mid-engine Corvette hasn’t even been officially revealed – the red-letter day is July 18, at an airport hanger in Orange County – yet it can feel like the world has already moved on from the current Stingray. So, how about a little love for the seventh-generation car? Or some appreciation for how admirably it advanced the breed and carried the torch for Corvette fans? If any sports car deserves a little encore, it’s this one, marking the end of a front-engine Corvette era that began 66 years ago with 1953’s exclusively Polo White, Blue Flame inline-six-powered model.

The folks at Chevrolet were apparently thinking the same thing. And perhaps because they can’t really talk about the C8 until July 18, they put together a C7 farewell tour in Connecticut. For me, it was a welcome chance to drive critically lauded models like the mega-value Corvette Grand Sport and the supercar-baiting ZR1 for the last time. You know, front-engined cars with up to 755 horsepower that could smoke supercars around a track. Clearly, the front-engined Corvette isn’t competitive, and Chevy had to break the mold entirely …

If that doesn’t tip off where I stand, allow me to spell it out: I’m as eager as anyone to sit in and test drive the C8. But I’m not entirely buying the narrative that the current Corvette was so broken that it needed so radical a fix as a mid-engined layout, or to somehow impress Porsche or Ferrari types — who’d never be caught dead in a Corvette, regardless of where its engine sat. That said, I’m keeping an open mind, because knowing Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter and his crew, the C8 Corvette is going to rock.

Underlining the tough act the C8 has to follow, for the first leg of the tour, keys to the mightiest C7 of them all were reserved for Autoblog: a ZR1 targa coupe, with its supercharged V8, 212-mph top speed, and sub-3.0-second scamper to 60 mph. Yes, you can also get this thing in convertible form, which I assume is like Rogaine in reverse.

Coincidentally, I had driven up from Brooklyn in a McLaren 600LT Spider. Versus the be-winged, testosterone-drip ZR1, the McLaren’s superior styling, carbon-fiber structure and markedly lower weight were countered by a “mere” 592-hp, twin-turbo V8 and an as-tested price of roughly $300,000. Since you’re asking, that compares to about $140,000 for the nearly loaded ZR1. Is the exotic McLaren a better, more-engaging sports car than the ZR1? Of course. Is it twice as good as the ZR1? Of course not.

Like a Detroit outlaw turned loose on the unsuspecting citizens of rural Connecticut, the ZR1 shreds anything in sight: The roads, its sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, any self-restraint. Dialing the Corvette’s brilliant electronic rear differential to its Track setting, and its integrated Performance Traction Management to free-birding Sport 2 level, I turn into That Guy: Squeezing or stomping the throttle in various gears – first, second, third – just to see how fast the Corvette can go and still get those tire squealing.

Fresh from a few days in the McLaren, the ZR1’s steering feels mediocre in comparison: Light and uncommunicative in its mellow driving models, leaden and still uncommunicative in racier modes. But the eight-speed, torque-converter automatic transmission is the ZR1’s (or any Corvette’s) real weak link, the one piece of hardware that Chevy can replace with zero complaints from me. Gear changes are slow and indecisive, and the Corvette’s molded plastic paddle shifters don’t look or feel worthy of this superhero car. The C8’s anticipated (but not confirmed) dual-clutch automatic has us hoping for transmission performance in the range of Ferrari’s or Porsche’s industry-leading units.

Those flaws aside, don’t think for a minute that the ZR1 is just some Eaton-blown, muscle-bound oaf. First, despite that stonking, 6.2-liter LT5 engine hung over its front axle, the ZR1 doesn’t struggle much to lay power down, as long as you’re judicious with the throttle in first gear. This is a car that can run a 10.9-second quarter-mile with no need of electronic launch control. Sure, the McLaren will do the deed in 10.4, but again, that occasional blip of pleasure will cost you an extra $170,000 or so.

Tire grip (at nearly 1.2 g’s), downforce and braking are equally sensational. Learn to love and trust that lateral and decelerative grip, and the ZR1 represents public-road overkill as much as any big-money supercar. And even the ZR1, with its magnetic ride suspension and roomy cabin, feels smoother and quieter than the McLaren, whether in the city or on highways.