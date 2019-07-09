We have a number of key details about the 2020 Polestar 2 electric sports sedan, such as how powerful it is and how expensive it will be to start. But there are plenty of other minor details left to uncover. One that trickled out today is that the Polestar 2 will have an available performance pack.

This revelation first came to our attention when Ohlins, the company that makes the stunningly smooth, if stiff, shocks for the Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered and other Polestar Engineered Volvos, announced it would be supplying adjustable shocks for the Polestar 2's performance package. That's a pretty sweet upgrade in and of itself, but since it's part of a package, there was surely more. We reached out to Polestar and learned the package also includes more powerful Brembo brakes, stickier tires, forged wheels, and some Polestar trim pieces such as yellow seatbelts like in the aforementioned S60 Polestar Engineered.

Exact details on the package, such as the size of the brakes and tires, along with the make of tires, are still in the air. The price hasn't been finalized yet, either, but Polestar's representative said the package would cost about $5,000. The only finalized price for the Polestar 2 so far is for the Launch Edition, which starts at $63,000, meaning one with the package will be about $68,000. But we have previously learned that there will be cheaper, shorter range models starting from about $44,000. Polestar hasn't said whether the package will be available on these base models, but we expect that there will be at least one less costly trim to which the package can be added.