2020 Volvo XC60, V60 add Polestar Engineered trims

The 2019 Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered sports sedan gave us our first taste of what a modern fast Volvo is like. Now we're getting a bigger helping of fast Swedish rides with the 2020 Volvo V60 Polestar Engineered and the 2020 Volvo XC60 Polestar Engineered.
Both vehicles use the exact same formula as the S60 version. Under the hood is the twin-charged four-cylinder slotted into a plug-in hybrid system tuned for up to 415 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque. Each corner features special forged wheels and Ohlins adjustable shocks. Stopping power is provided by giant six-piston calipers, and the chassis is stiffened by a shock tower brace.
The Polestar-tuned V60 and XC60 have very subtle visual changes including black trim, badging and even exhaust tips. The brake calipers are painted gold. The interior is all black with leather upholstery and gold accents such as the seat belts.
Volvo hasn't listed pricing or availability for the new Polestar Engineered models. The S60 version was produced in extremely limited quantities and only offered through Volvo's subscription program. Production will likely remain limited, but probably more than 20 per model. And even if the cars are only offered through the subscription service, those cars will eventually come up for sale as used vehicles.
Both vehicles use the exact same formula as the S60 version. Under the hood is the twin-charged four-cylinder slotted into a plug-in hybrid system tuned for up to 415 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque. Each corner features special forged wheels and Ohlins adjustable shocks. Stopping power is provided by giant six-piston calipers, and the chassis is stiffened by a shock tower brace.
The Polestar-tuned V60 and XC60 have very subtle visual changes including black trim, badging and even exhaust tips. The brake calipers are painted gold. The interior is all black with leather upholstery and gold accents such as the seat belts.
Volvo hasn't listed pricing or availability for the new Polestar Engineered models. The S60 version was produced in extremely limited quantities and only offered through Volvo's subscription program. Production will likely remain limited, but probably more than 20 per model. And even if the cars are only offered through the subscription service, those cars will eventually come up for sale as used vehicles.