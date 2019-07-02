When the completely redesigned 2019 Audi A6 made its debut, it was only offered with six-cylinder engines under the hood. But now Audi is reintroducing an entry-level model with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four. Output is slightly down from the previous generation, with 248 horsepower rather than 252, but torque remains the same at 273 pound-feet of torque.

Unlike the old four-cylinder A6, the new model comes standard with all-wheel drive. Before reaching all four wheels, power goes through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The old model only offered the dual-clutch transmission with front-wheel drive, opting for a traditional eight-speed automatic for the all-wheel-drive variants.

All 2019 Audi A6s with the four-cylinder engine have base prices below the $59,895 tag on the base six-cylinder model. The cheapest is the A6 Premium at $55,095, followed by the Premium Plus at $58,795. In addition to the newly standard all-wheel drive, the four-cylinder A6s also get standard navigation, LED headlights with high-beam assist, lane-departure warning, blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.