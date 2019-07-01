Official

2020 Mini Cooper models see a price jump across the board

Most models increase by $1,500

Jul 1st 2019 at 11:10AM
  • Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
  • 2020 Mini JCW Clubman
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
  • 2020 Mini JCW Clubman
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
  • 2020 Mini JCW Clubman
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
  • 2020 Mini JCW Clubman
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
  • 2020 Mini JCW Clubman
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
  • 2020 Mini JCW Clubman
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
  • 2020 Mini JCW Clubman
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
  • 2020 Mini JCW Clubman
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
  • 2020 Mini JCW Clubman
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
  • 2020 Mini JCW Clubman
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
  • 2020 Mini JCW Clubman
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
  • 2020 Mini JCW Clubman
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
  • 2020 Mini JCW Clubman
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
  • 2020 Mini JCW Clubman
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
  • 2020 Mini JCW Clubman
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
  • 2020 Mini JCW Clubman
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
  • 2020 Mini JCW Clubman
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
  • 2020 Mini JCW Clubman
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
  • 2020 Mini JCW Clubman
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
  • 2020 Mini JCW Clubman
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
  • 2020 Mini JCW Clubman
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
  • 2020 Mini JCW Clubman
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
  • 2020 Mini JCW Clubman
  • Image Credit: Mini
  • Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
  • 2020 Mini JCW Clubman
  • Image Credit: Mini

No matter what Mini model you may have had your eyes on, they all get more expensive for the 2020 model year. Most new Minis increase by $1,500, including every version of the 2020 Mini Hardtop (two-door and four-door versions) and the convertible. As such, the cheapest Mini, the 2020 Mini Cooper Hardtop two-door, now starts at $24,250 including destination fees.

Pricing for the Clubman and Countryman models varies more. The Clubman actually drops the base non-S version, leaving just the S and and John Cooper Works versions. The S trims jump $2,000, while the John Cooper Works Clubman climbs $3,500. That bigger price increase does also come with a substantial increase in power and torque, going from 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque to 301 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque. The Countryman retains all its models, and most have the $1,500 price increase like the smaller Hardtop and Convertible versions. The exceptions are the Cooper S E Countryman plug-in hybrid, which only increases by $1,000, and the John Cooper Works which jumps $3,600. The hybrid gets a bigger battery, going from 7.6 kWh to 9.6, bringing electric-only range up 4 miles to 16, and the John Cooper Works Countryman gets the same 301-horsepower engine as the Clubman.

Aside from the John Cooper Works and hybrid drivetrain upgrades, there aren't many other major changes to the Mini lineup. All Minis now get a group of driver assist features called "Active Driving Assistant," which includes adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beams and automatic emergency braking. Also, the six-speed automatic available on Cooper and Cooper S models is now being replaced with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. For the full breakdown of prices, check out the chart below.

 

 

Featured Gallery2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
Mini John Cooper Works Clubman Mini John Cooper Works Clubman Mini John Cooper Works Clubman Mini John Cooper Works Clubman Mini John Cooper Works Clubman Mini John Cooper Works Clubman Mini John Cooper Works Clubman Mini John Cooper Works Clubman

MINI Hardtop Information

MINI Hardtop
Share This Photo X