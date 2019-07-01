No matter what Mini model you may have had your eyes on, they all get more expensive for the 2020 model year. Most new Minis increase by $1,500, including every version of the 2020 Mini Hardtop (two-door and four-door versions) and the convertible. As such, the cheapest Mini, the 2020 Mini Cooper Hardtop two-door, now starts at $24,250 including destination fees.

Pricing for the Clubman and Countryman models varies more. The Clubman actually drops the base non-S version, leaving just the S and and John Cooper Works versions. The S trims jump $2,000, while the John Cooper Works Clubman climbs $3,500. That bigger price increase does also come with a substantial increase in power and torque, going from 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque to 301 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque. The Countryman retains all its models, and most have the $1,500 price increase like the smaller Hardtop and Convertible versions. The exceptions are the Cooper S E Countryman plug-in hybrid, which only increases by $1,000, and the John Cooper Works which jumps $3,600. The hybrid gets a bigger battery, going from 7.6 kWh to 9.6, bringing electric-only range up 4 miles to 16, and the John Cooper Works Countryman gets the same 301-horsepower engine as the Clubman.

Aside from the John Cooper Works and hybrid drivetrain upgrades, there aren't many other major changes to the Mini lineup. All Minis now get a group of driver assist features called "Active Driving Assistant," which includes adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beams and automatic emergency braking. Also, the six-speed automatic available on Cooper and Cooper S models is now being replaced with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. For the full breakdown of prices, check out the chart below.