Jaguar F-Type SVR and Range Rover Evoque Convertibles go rainbow for Pride

BMW isn't the only automobile company getting involved in Pride Week, as Jaguar Land Rover announced it also has cars that will participate. And yes, they're convertibles with rainbow stripes.
On Sunday, June 30, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will participate in the NYC Pride March with several themed vehicles and employees walking next to them. JLR chose two of its most intriguing vehicles in the Jaguar F-Type SVR convertible and the Range Rover Evoque Convertible.
Jaguar unveiled two different F-Type SVRs, one in a gorgeous blue and the other in white. Both cars have the same detailing, though, including rainbow stripes on the the sides, rear bumpers, and hoods. The F-Types also have rainbow stripes across the tops of their windshields, and "JAG YOU ARE" decals across the windshields and rear bumpers.
The silver Evoque is only slightly different. It, too, has rainbow stripes across its doors, rear bumper, and windshield. Rather than a "JAG YOU ARE" decal, however, "EVOQUE" is spread across the front bumper in rainbow lettering.
You can check out these unique models at the Pride parade in NYC.
