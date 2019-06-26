BMW supports Pride Week with colorful Jonathan Adler 8 Series Convertible

Within the automotive space, BMW is one of the strongest purveyors of the arts, and the company's support is once again on display with a special 8 Series Convertible crafted just for Pride Week. BMW commissioned design creative Jonathan Adler to create a wrap for the luxury drop-top, and the playful result is sure to be a hit at the WorldPride NYC parade.
Adler, who is a prominent figure in the LGBTQIA+ community, took the pride symbol, the rainbow flag, and applied it to the 8 Series convertible. Beams of color extend from the side air vents and trail off into the rear like aero in a wind tunnel. On the hood, a swooping heart loops up toward the windshield and picks back up on the decklid in a rainbow shape.
More color is seen coming out of the rear bumper vents, and even the headlights have rainbow covers on them. Adding to the design, Adler added black and white checkers (a very trendy pattern, at the moment) under the trunk rainbow, on the mirrors, and inside the hood heart. Finishing touches on the M850i include a Jonathan Adler graphic on the rear and #GoWithPride license plates.
A fleet of Adler-designed 8 Series Convertibles will carry the grand marshals in the WorldPride NYC parade, and it's not the company's only participation in pride week. Go With Pride is the tagline for BMW's campaign, which will run from June 27 through June 30, 2019. In addition to the cars, BMW is assisting GLAAD volunteers and has partnered with CNN to present a free multimedia museum called QUEER CITY: A CNN Experience. The popup experience will be held on June 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Hudson Mercantile in Manhattan.
