YouTube engineer creates a Tesla pickup truck

'Truckla' is born

Jun 22nd 2019 at 4:00PM
Transcript: YouTuber and engineer Simone Giertz transformed a Tesla Model 3 into a pickup truck. Simone couldn't wait for Tesla to produce its own pickup. She devised a plan with the help of her friends to transform an all-new Model 3 into a truck, and named it "Truckla." Simone's team stripped the car and removed the two back beams. Then they used a Ford F-150 truck bed and a rear window from a GMC Canyon. You can watch the full video and commercial on Simone Giertz's YouTube page.

