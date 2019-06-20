One of Niki Lauda's 1975 championship F1 cars is going to auction

If you've been looking to add some Ferrari F1 cars piloted by legendary drivers, this is your year. On top of Michael Schumacher's 2002 Ferrari F2002 going to auction by RM Sotheby's, Gooding & Co. just announced it will be selling a 1975 Ferrari 312T used by the late Niki Lauda to win that year's championship. The auction house also says this is the first time a Ferrari 312T has been offered at auction.
This particular car is chassis 022, and like all 312T's, it featured a flat-12 engine and a transverse transmission. The model was new for 1975 and replaced the troubled 312B3. Lauda, having won the championship in 1975, obviously had a good year with the model, but also with this particular car. He won the French Grand Prix, and took second and third in the Dutch and German races respectively. He also secured pole positions in every race he ran in it.
Since leaving racing, this Ferrari has gone to various collectors. The seller is a collector from the U.S. who acquired the car in 2008 and had it fully restored. After that, the car made an appearance at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, where it took third in class. So this Ferrari has both racing and show pedigree.
The Ferrari will be offered at the Gooding & Co. Pebble Beach auction this August. The auction house expects it to sell for between $6 million and $8 million.
This particular car is chassis 022, and like all 312T's, it featured a flat-12 engine and a transverse transmission. The model was new for 1975 and replaced the troubled 312B3. Lauda, having won the championship in 1975, obviously had a good year with the model, but also with this particular car. He won the French Grand Prix, and took second and third in the Dutch and German races respectively. He also secured pole positions in every race he ran in it.
Since leaving racing, this Ferrari has gone to various collectors. The seller is a collector from the U.S. who acquired the car in 2008 and had it fully restored. After that, the car made an appearance at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, where it took third in class. So this Ferrari has both racing and show pedigree.
The Ferrari will be offered at the Gooding & Co. Pebble Beach auction this August. The auction house expects it to sell for between $6 million and $8 million.