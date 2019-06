Get lost in Rennbow, a swirl of 500-plus Porsche colors

What makes a Porsche Porsche ? Is it the performance? The iconic style? Or is it the color, which completes the style and has been scientifically proven to increase performance? Porsche Club of America understands the value of a good paint job, and to highlight Porsche's extensive color history, it has launched Rennbow, an expansive catalog of hues. Apologies in advance for ruining productivity this week.Rennbow, the self-described Porsche color wiki, currently has 514 colors and 1,760 photos at the time of this writing. They are organized into a database that can be broken down and filtered by year, color, and model. Those initial numbers will only go up, and the archive will surely become a massive crowd-sourced resource.Each color has its own page, which shows the models and years it was used, the color codes, a color sample, a photo sample (if provided), a cleverly named "color commentary," and an explanation of its rarity. There's also a part that appropriately shows the name of the color "in German." Those who want updates on that color can input their email into a notifications box.On the homepage, which is tied to Porsche Club of America 's website but has its own independent address, www.rennbow.org , Rennbow will spotlight various colors and photos. Today, it's Petrol Blue Metallic, Mint Green, Heron Grey, Brewster Green, Atlas Gray Metallic, and Carmona Red Metallic.Your dream color awaits.