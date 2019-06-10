Watch Honda Mean Mower V2 hit 100 mph in 6.29 seconds, top out at 150 mph

There is no stopping Honda and its extreme lawn mower division. Well, maybe it's not a whole division, but it did take a bit of work to accomplish this latest feat. The Honda Mean Mower V2 is now the official Guinness World Record holder for the fastest lawn mower to 100 mph. Honda managed to scoot to the century mark in just 6.29 seconds, which is beyond scary fast for a lawn mower.
Despite technically being able to cut grass, there isn't much about this vehicle that is lawn mower-like. Jess Hawkins (stunt driver and racer) piloted the machine to the record time, and she also managed to hit a top speed of 150.99 mph. It uses the 999cc four-cylinder engine out of the Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP motorcycle and only weighs 309 pounds. At that minimal weight and 200 horsepower, it's obvious why this thing rips. For some perspective, that power to weight ratio is better than the Bugatti Chiron.
As for the details on the record, Guinness requires that the vehicle "intrinsically looks like a lawn mower" and is also able to cut grass. Honda said it had to modify it slightly to pass the grass-cutting test. It made changes to the cutting deck, batteries and electric motor system that powers the carbon fiber blades cutting the grass. The mower doesn't have any sort of suspension or damping, so you probably don't want to use it for that purpose, even if you can. As for looking like a lawn mower ... we'll let you be the judge of that. Honda says it uses the front cowl, grass box and body panels from its HF 2622 lawn tractor. Good enough.
You'll definitely want to watch the video of the mower hitting the record up above. Make sure to turn it up so everyone in your immediate vicinity can hear the wondrous 13,000 rpm song from the motorcycle engine, too.
