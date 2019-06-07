Airbags on some 2019-2020 Ram 1500 pickups might not work

FCA has issued an airbag-related recall for 295,981 Ram 1500 pickup trucks, but in this case, there is no risk of explosions. Instead, the airbags and the seat belt pretensioners might not work at all.
According to Ram, some 1500 trucks from the 2019 and 2020 model years might have faulty Occupant Restraint Controllers (ORC). The flash memory in the ORCs could become corrupt, which would then interfere with the pickups' safety features. As a result, the seat belt pretensioners and the airbags could become disabled. This is obviously a major problem, should occupants get into a crash after this occurs.
The recall was filed to NHTSA.com on May 31, 2019, and uses campaign number 19V407000. Starting July 20, 2019, FCA will notify owners if their trucks are affected, and dealers will provide the fix. The ORC will either be reprogrammed or completely replaced at no cost to the customers.
Questions can be addressed through Chrysler's customer service number, 1-800-853-1403, with V61 and V71 recall reference numbers.
According to Ram, some 1500 trucks from the 2019 and 2020 model years might have faulty Occupant Restraint Controllers (ORC). The flash memory in the ORCs could become corrupt, which would then interfere with the pickups' safety features. As a result, the seat belt pretensioners and the airbags could become disabled. This is obviously a major problem, should occupants get into a crash after this occurs.
The recall was filed to NHTSA.com on May 31, 2019, and uses campaign number 19V407000. Starting July 20, 2019, FCA will notify owners if their trucks are affected, and dealers will provide the fix. The ORC will either be reprogrammed or completely replaced at no cost to the customers.
Questions can be addressed through Chrysler's customer service number, 1-800-853-1403, with V61 and V71 recall reference numbers.