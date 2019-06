2019 Roush 'Old Crow' Ford Mustang GT will honor a WWII flying ace

To go along with D-Day commemorations, Roush Performance has teased its latest one-off creation. It's a 2019 Ford Mustang called "Old Crow," and it's a tribute to WWII triple ace Bud Anderson. He flew P-51 Mustang fighter planes that had the same name as this new Mustang.The car has yet to be fully revealed, though. In the meantime, we get a teaser of the road-going Mustang and its flying inspiration. The nose will have the red and yellow checks on the nose along with a matte black hood. The rest of the car will be silver and probably feature U.S. Air Force logos here and there. The tail will probably have a bright red accent somewhere to match the plane.This Mustang will, like a number of past aeronautical-themed Roush projects, be auctioned for charity. Like past cars, the proceeds will go to benefit the Experimental Aircraft Association's young pilot programs. There's a strong chance that this car could bring six figures for the charity . The auction will happen on July 25 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and the finished car will likely be shown just before that.