Legendary Group B MG Metro 6R4 going to auction with only 7 miles

Group B rally cars have become some of the hottest items to roll across auction stages in recent years, and interest is only ticking upward. Their incredible performance skyrocketed their popularity in the '80s, and their over-the-top cartoonish looks help make them some of the most charismatic collector cars today. This July's Silverstone Classic Sale auction will continue the trend with a 1985 MG Metro 6R4 that astonishingly only has seven miles on the dial.

Silverstone says this is, "almost certainly the only seven-miles-from-new Group B rally car in the world." We can't confirm that statement, but its potential value is undeniable. Although cars such as the Audi Quattro, the Lancia Delta S4, the Peugeot 205 T16 and the Ford Escort RS200 might have a bit more famed weight to their names, the Austin Rover MG Metro 6R4 has just as much personality.



The alphanumeric tag 6R4 is really a code that stands for six cylinders, rally, four-wheel drive. The 6R4 was developed by Austin Rover Motor Sport Chief John Davenport with the help of Patrick Head and John Piper from Williams F1. The 6R4 has a mid-positioned 90-degree 3.0-liter V6 with twin-cam cylinder heads. Only 200 were built, and this is No. 189.



This particular car has an extremely simple history. It was sold as a kit (it was up to the buyer to assemble some of the parts), meaning it was never registered. It's never seen rain, and has only been "dry cleaned," according to Silverstone. With only seven miles on the odometer, it is 100 percent original and has never been modified.



It was purchased from Austin Rover Group Limited on December 5, 1986, and delivered to the owner's home in Oxfordshire, England. After the owner passed away, the widow sent it to the Donnington Museum on loan in 1996. In 2002, it was purchased by the vendor that is selling it now.



Silverstone expects bidders to crack more than $200,000 on this car. Check to see if they're right on July 26 through July 28, 2019.