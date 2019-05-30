2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt price rises about $1,200

Pricing for the 2020 Ford Mustang is slowly trickling out. We learned that the new Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package has picked up a bit of a price premium, though some of that can be explained by the fact it gets the Focus RS engine. Now, thanks to initial reporting from CarsDirect and official confirmation from Ford, we know that the 2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt is going up in price, too.
The new Bullitt price is $48,905 including destination. The previous model came in at $47,690. That's a $1,215 difference, and the new Bullitt doesn't bring anything else to the table for the extra cost as there are no additional features or equipment.
But it also hasn't lost anything from the 2019 model, so the latest Bullitt does still come with various goodies that make it sweeter than a regular GT. It has an intake manifold from the GT350, along with a bigger throttle body and engine tune that brings horsepower up to 480 ponies while torque stays put at 420 pound-feet. It also comes with 6-piston Brembo brakes, a shorter ratio limited-slip differential, chassis braces and stiffer suspension. The Bullitt even includes navigation, power memory seats and blind-spot monitoring. And every time we've driven it, we've loved the car. So it does stink that it got more expensive with nothing to show for it, but at least it is a great Mustang.
