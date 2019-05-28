2020 Mini Cooper S E caught completely uncovered at photo shoot

Thanks to one of our spy photographers, the wait to see Mini's latest electric car is now over. The 2020 Mini Cooper S E was caught completely uncovered during an apparent photo shoot, probably for press and marketing materials. The finished car isn't all that different from the regular 2019 Mini Cooper hatchback and convertible, but it does have a few unique features.
From the front you'll immediately notice the filled-in grille. It's bisected in the middle by a highlighter yellow stripe that contains a small opening, just like on the concept. It's basically the inverse of a gas-powered Mini's grille. There's also a circular medallion attached to the grille indicating its electric powertrain. The only other exterior changes include the electric logo debossed in the fuel-filler door, which is obviously now a charging port cover, and the wheels, which are smaller versions of the asymmetric pieces seen on the concept. Otherwise the metal body panels, bumpers, lights, windows and everything else on the body is taken directly from the regular Mini hatch.
Since Mini is taking official photos of the car, we expect it's pretty much finished and ready for launch very soon. That would be in keeping with Mini's statement that the car would launch this year. The Frankfurt Motor Show this fall would be a possibility for the release, but we wouldn't rule out something even earlier.
Details about the powertrain are scarce. We'd love to see similar specs to the 2009 Mini E, which made 204 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque, and had a range of around 150 miles. That said, reports indicate the 2020 Mini Cooper S E will borrow the drivetrain from BMW's i3, which would mean 168 hp, 184 lb-ft, and a range of around 114 miles from a 33.8-kWh battery pack. We'll find out for sure soon enough.
From the front you'll immediately notice the filled-in grille. It's bisected in the middle by a highlighter yellow stripe that contains a small opening, just like on the concept. It's basically the inverse of a gas-powered Mini's grille. There's also a circular medallion attached to the grille indicating its electric powertrain. The only other exterior changes include the electric logo debossed in the fuel-filler door, which is obviously now a charging port cover, and the wheels, which are smaller versions of the asymmetric pieces seen on the concept. Otherwise the metal body panels, bumpers, lights, windows and everything else on the body is taken directly from the regular Mini hatch.
Since Mini is taking official photos of the car, we expect it's pretty much finished and ready for launch very soon. That would be in keeping with Mini's statement that the car would launch this year. The Frankfurt Motor Show this fall would be a possibility for the release, but we wouldn't rule out something even earlier.
Details about the powertrain are scarce. We'd love to see similar specs to the 2009 Mini E, which made 204 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque, and had a range of around 150 miles. That said, reports indicate the 2020 Mini Cooper S E will borrow the drivetrain from BMW's i3, which would mean 168 hp, 184 lb-ft, and a range of around 114 miles from a 33.8-kWh battery pack. We'll find out for sure soon enough.