This tent makes it easy to go camping in your pickup

Transcript: Peaktop tents are perfect for camping, hiking, and beach gatherings. The waterproof tent fits trucks with 6.2' - 6.7' beds. It features a zippered window with mesh to prevent mosquitoes. It's equipped with a large 4' awning for shade. Designed for easy set up and easy transport. Price is currently $149.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.