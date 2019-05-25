This tent makes it easy to go camping in your pickup

You'll never have an excuse not to go camping

May 25th 2019 at 3:40PM
Transcript: Peaktop tents are perfect for camping, hiking, and beach gatherings. The waterproof tent fits trucks with 6.2' - 6.7' beds. It features a zippered window with mesh to prevent mosquitoes. It's equipped with a large 4' awning for shade. Designed for easy set up and easy transport. Price is currently $149.

Camping
