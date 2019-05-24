Podcast

2020 Kia Telluride impressions and huge Acura NSX discount | Autoblog Podcast #581

We also talk about a big American station wagon and Tesla stock

May 24th 2019 at 4:25PM
In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale and Assistant Editor Zac Palmer. They kick off the podcast discussing the cars they've been driving in the office including the 2019 Buick Regal TourX, 2019 Honda Civic Touring, 2020 Kia Telluride and 2019 Land Rover Ranger P400e. Following that is a discussion of the Acura NSX discount and Tesla's stock price woes. The podcast wraps up with Spend My Money.

