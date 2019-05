Audi TT gets the ax ahead of an electric overhaul of automaker's lineup

A little more than 20 years after the stylish coupe debuted, Audi is preparing to kill off the TT . Currently in its third iteration, the TT will reportedly be replaced eventually with an "emotive" electric vehicle that will be priced in the same ballpark.The third-gen TT was introduced in 2014, so it is getting on a bit. Earlier Audi TT coverage has had a slight sense of uncertainty about the model's future — some speculation touted a possible four-door coupe replacement . But now that the cat is on the table, the TT will step aside to make room for more electric Audi vehicles. According to Automotive News Europe , Audi's decision to focus on sustainability means it has to ax a number of models that no longer justify their presence in the lineup. With competitors such as the Mercedes-Benz SLC, formerly known as SLK, also giving up the ghost, the sporty two-door segment seems to be shrinking even further. Out of the three similarly priced sporty Germans introduced in the late 1990s, only the BMW Z3 will continue to have a successor model in the 2020s.Audi CEO Bram Schot stated: "In the medium term, we want to have the strongest range of electric models among premium competitors." The new strategy will consist of 20 full-electric vehicles in a 30-strong electrified lineup by 2025.Other models facing complete re-evaluation are the A8 luxury car, which Schot says could well go full-electric, and the R8 supercar. The R8 was last updated last year, and the A8's most recent refresh took place in 2017 — with a timeline like this, these models could see a complete electric overhaul by 2025, or in the R8's case, end of production.Ultimately, shelving the TT might end up being a blessing for it. When the first generation was originally shown, its uncompromising yet minimalistic design received critical acclaim and served to secure it the status of a future classic. Later cars have been more dynamic to drive, and there has been a touch more power, but their design has not been as pure. If there will be a spiritual, electric successor to the TT, Audi will now have the time to completely rethink what the model stands for, and this could result in a very attractive design. Unless it will turn out to be another four-door coupe crossover , of course.But before the TT leaves the stage, there will be at least one special edition, the Quantum Gray Edition. This is due to Audi embarking on a new digital internet sales initiative next month in conjunction with its dealers . It didn't provide many details on what that initiative entails, but the TT Quantum Grey Edition has been selected to be the pilot model for the endeavor.