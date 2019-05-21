1992 Subaru Libero | eBay Find of the Day

The annals of history are filled with some pretty strange vans. Here in the U.S., we've seen such oddities as the Stout Scarab and, more recently, the mid-engine, supercharged, all-wheel-drive Toyota Previa. In other parts of the world, things have gotten even more interesting. Take this Subaru Libero for instance. A 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine means it isn't a Kei car, despite the van's diminutive dimensions. That engine is mounted at the rear, and it sends 73 horsepower to all four wheels through a five-speed manual transmission.
This particular Libero is far from perfect, but it shows just 14,000 miles on the odometer and you're not likely to see many others like it here in the States. The high roof with its trio of glass panels keep things light and airy inside, and its massive rear hatch makes all that space inside extremely accessible.
Sure, it's not a camper, which means its owner won't be living that hashtag-vanlife. But it offers a lot of space for its size, so it might be the perfect promotional vehicle for a local delivery business or the like. At the very least, this little Subaru Libero would definitely strike up lots of interesting conversation at your local Saturday-morning hangout, and that's what's really important, right? It's currently for sale on eBay with a Buy It Now price of $9,900 and located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
