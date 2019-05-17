Chevy Bolt EUV electric crossover caught in the wild

The Chevy Bolt EV has been kicking around for a couple years now, but GM has sold enough EVs to start the scale-down on federal tax credits — and the car's price hasn't changed. We haven't seen the most recent sales figures, as GM now reports quarterly, but Bolt sales have been in a slow but fairly steady decline. GM, though, is committed to EVs, and has shown an electric Cadillac concept and confirmed an electric pickup. It has also said it will build another crossover alongside the Bolt, which is rumored to be called the Bolt EUV (as a trademark dug up by GM Authority could suggest), and is almost certainly what you see in the photos caught by our spy photographer, above.
This definitely looks more like a legitimate crossover than the Bolt (which Chevy also, questionably, refers to as a crossover), but beyond its more upright stance, it's hard to tell what this thing actually looks like under that thick cladding and camouflage. We expect it to be larger than the current Bolt, but it's hard to tell by how much until some of the camo comes off. We can see that there's no exhaust, and the video below confirms it runs silently as expected for an electric car.
GM is developing a new BEV platform, called BEV3, but meanwhile plans to use the current Bolt's BEV2 platform for two new crossovers, as stated in a presentation in late 2017. GM is also investing big bucks in its Lake Orion plant to build at least one of those. Connecting the dots, this could very well be the EV we're seeing here. It'll be interesting to see if this ends up cannibalizing sales of the original Bolt. We wouldn't be surprised if GM has thought the same thing, and offers this as a half-step to a replacement until it starts building EVs on its BEV3 platform in coming years. We don't have official word yet, but based on intel and GM's general timeline, we could likely see a production version of the vehicle you see in these spy photos come late next year.
